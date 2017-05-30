Modern Parade of Homes entry overlook...

Modern Parade of Homes entry overlooks wooded setting on Rogue River

21 hrs ago

There are few cozy corners in the starkly modern home designed by Lucid Architects and built by Berghuis Construction for the 2017 Spring Parade of Homes. Built on a wooded lot overlooking the Rogue River, the charcoal and cedar-sided home with stone accents embodies contemporary minimalism with its bright white interior walls, dark-framed windows and pale white oak flooring.

