Miss Michigan winner advocates for yo...

Miss Michigan winner advocates for youth arts participation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Miss Washtenaw County Heather Kendrick waves after being recognized as Miss Michigan 2017 during the finale of the Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant at Frauenthal Center on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Muskegon, Mich. Miss Washtenaw County Heather Kendrick waves after being recognized as Miss Michigan 2017 during the finale of the Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant at Frauenthal Center on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Muskegon, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 2 hr Tm Cln 8,657
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,681 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC