Miss Michigan 2016 spent reign advocating for immigrants despite backlash
Despite "nasty comments" about her appearance, Miss Michigan 2016 Arianna Quan spent much of her time at minority-focused events and advocating for immigrants. Quan was crowned Miss Michigan on June 18, 2016, at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon.
