Michigan's GOP governor vetoes 'Choose Life' license plate
In this May 31, 2017, file photo, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks at the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual policy conference on Mackinac Island, Mich. Snyder vetoed legislation on Friday, June 30, 2017, to require Michigan to create and sell an anti-abortion fundraising license plate, saying the politically contentious bill would have divided residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|Thu
|Wondering
|12
|Does anyone know Steven Carter?
|Thu
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Jun 28
|NotSoDivineMsM
|8,719
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Jun 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC