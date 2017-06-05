Michigan's Georgia commits trying to sway 4-star safety Quindarious Monday
Quindarious Monday, a 2018 four-star safety from Carver High School in Atlanta, is scheduled to visit Michigan on Sunday. He received an offer from the Wolverines in February and didn't hesitate to describe why he is interested in Michigan.
