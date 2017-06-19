Michigan's Best search for French fries continues in Lansing, Jackson, Hillsdale, and Hudson
The Michigan's Best team of Amy Sherman and John Gonzalez are back on the road, tasting French fries across mid Michigan today. We'll be visiting locally owned establishments in Lansing, Jackson, Hudson and Hillsdale, in search of the most delicious French fries in Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|20 min
|Chilli J
|8,696
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Sat
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC