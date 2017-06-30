Michiganders Can Now Provide Auto Ins...

Michiganders Can Now Provide Auto Insurance Electronically To Police

Thanks to a new house bill Michigan drivers no longer need to dig through their glove box to find their auto insurance card. Now when being asked to provide auto insurance by a police officer, drivers can simply use their smartphone to show proper insurance details.

