Michigan Women's Open: Sarah Hoffman ...

Michigan Women's Open: Sarah Hoffman One Shot off Lead of Kristin Coleman

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

THOMPSONVILLE Sarah Hoffman of Saline is headed with the Symetra Tour to Tullymore Golf Resort in Canadian Lakes this weekend, but she made sure to stop in first at Crystal Mountain Resort and play the Michigan Women's Open Championship. "It's one of my favorite tournaments," she said after shooting a 3-under 69 on the Mountain Ridge course to stand one shot off the lead of fellow Symetra Tour player Kristin Coleman of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., through the first round of the $40,000 championship at Crystal Mountain Resort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants 8 hr Well 10
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 9 hr Busted 8,707
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story Jun 23 News 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC