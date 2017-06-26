Michigan Trails Advisory Council to m...

Michigan Trails Advisory Council to meet Thursday, July 6 in Roscommon

2 hrs ago

The Michigan Trails Advisory Council will hold its next work session and regular meeting Thursday, July 6, at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center, located at 104 Conservation Drive in Roscommon. The public meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The MTAC was created by Part 721, Pure Michigan Trails, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, to advise the Department of Natural Resources director and the governor on the creation, development, operation and maintenance of motorized and non-motorized trails in the state, including, but not limited to, snowmobile, biking, equestrian, hiking, off-road vehicle, water and skiing trails.

Chicago, IL

