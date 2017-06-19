Michigan State trustee apologizes for comments about football sexual assault case
Michigan State University Trustee Mitch Lyons says he deeply regrets revealing the name of a student who reported an alleged sexual assault to football coach Mark Dantonio. That revelation led to some strong words this morning, June 21, between Lyons and other trustees at a Wednesday morning board meeting on campus.
