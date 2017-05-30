Michigan State Police holding open houses to mark centennial
The post in the Upper Peninsula community of Gladstone held its open house Thursday, and more are planned Wednesday in Negaunee and Alpena. The Mount Pleasant post follows on June 9, and others in June include Cadillac, Calumet and Taylor's Metro South Post.
