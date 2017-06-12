Michigan Sees First 'Flex Route' Highway
With more than 60,000 cars and trucks traveling along an 8-mile-long corridor of U.S. 23 from the M-14 in Ann Arbor north to Silver Lake Road in Green Oak Township, traffic jams are an everyday occurrence, particularly in the morning and late afternoon. The state of Michigan has come up with a novel, cost-savings solution to alleviate heavy rush-hour traffic on a stretch of U.S. Highway 23 just northeast of Ann Arbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|17 hr
|Chilli J
|8,641
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Mon
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC