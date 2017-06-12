Michigan ranks 15th in access to state-funded preschool, says new report
The state's Great Start Readiness Program serves kids whose families make up to 250 percent of the federal poverty line. It enrolled almost 39,000 kids last year, which is a 64 percent increase from 2012.
