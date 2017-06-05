Michigan QB target Tyler Shough earns...

Michigan QB target Tyler Shough earns spot in The Opening Finals; commit Joe Milton doesn't

23 hrs ago

Tyler Shough, a 2018 three-star quarterback and Michigan target from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., was announced Monday as one of 12 quarterbacks from the Elite 11 Finals to earn a spot at the Nike The Opening Finals for the best recruits in the country. Joe Milton, a 2018 four-star quarterback and Michigan commit from Olympia High School in Orlando, Fla., was one of 25 selected for the Elite 11 Finals, but didn't earn a spot at The Opening Finals, which will take place June 28 to July 3 in Beaverton, Ore.

