Michigan mayors pledge to support Paris accord
Six Michigan mayors have pledged to uphold the Paris Agreements, days after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the international agreement designed to curb climate change. Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski is the latest Michigan mayor to lock arms with a group of mayors who say despite the President's wishes, they will continue to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Jun 1
|Tm Cln
|8,628
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Wideglide
|107
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC