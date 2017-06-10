Michigan Maritime Museum Offering Adventures With Pirates
Coming soon to the Michigan Maritime museum in South Haven will be some adventures with pirates. Museum Director of Education Ashley Deming tells WSJM News Pirate Chaser Adventure Sails are programs to be offered most days starting next Thursday.
