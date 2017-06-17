Michigan man improving after baseball shooting

Michigan man shot in chest improves after congressional shooting Matt Mika was shot several times in the chest and arm in Wednesday's congressional baseball game shooting Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2sFgS5T One of Detroit's most iconic buildings, the Fisher Building opened in 1928 and is known as the city's "largest art object." About 15,000 Ford salaried workers in North America and Asia offered buyouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.