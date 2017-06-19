Michigan makes cut for 4-star LB Came...

Michigan makes cut for 4-star LB Cameron McGrone

11 hrs ago

McGrone, a 2018 four-star linebacker from Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, announced a top six via Twitter on Sunday night of Indiana, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He just received an offer from the Wolverines on Thursday while visiting Ann Arbor on his 17th birthday.

