Michigan Legislature approves anti-ge...

Michigan Legislature approves anti-genital mutilation bills

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Doctors and parents involved in female genital mutilation could go to prison for up to 15 years under bills overwhelmingly approved Tuesday by lawmakers in Michigan, who said harsher penalties are needed in a state where the first federal prosecution of the practice is ongoing. Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign the legislation, which would make Michigan the 26th state to ban female genital mutilation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 20 hr Spartacus the cra... 8,658
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC