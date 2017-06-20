Michigan Legislature approves anti-genital mutilation bills
Doctors and parents involved in female genital mutilation could go to prison for up to 15 years under bills overwhelmingly approved Tuesday by lawmakers in Michigan, who said harsher penalties are needed in a state where the first federal prosecution of the practice is ongoing. Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign the legislation, which would make Michigan the 26th state to ban female genital mutilation.
