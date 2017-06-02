Michigan leaders silent on Trump's Paris withdrawal as others pledge to uphold agreement
As the leaders of cities, states, and polluting companies across the country promise to work to uphold the environmental standards outlined in the Paris climate accord following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the agreement, Michigan's political leaders are mostly staying silent on the issue. Governors of three states - New York, California, and Washington - have formed the U.S. Climate Alliance in an effort to get states to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions on their own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Jun 1
|Tm Cln
|8,628
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Wideglide
|107
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC