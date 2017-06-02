Michigan leaders silent on Trump's Pa...

Michigan leaders silent on Trump's Paris withdrawal as others pledge to uphold agreement

As the leaders of cities, states, and polluting companies across the country promise to work to uphold the environmental standards outlined in the Paris climate accord following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the agreement, Michigan's political leaders are mostly staying silent on the issue. Governors of three states - New York, California, and Washington - have formed the U.S. Climate Alliance in an effort to get states to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions on their own.

