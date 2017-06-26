Michigan lawmakera s bill would ban use of Redskins mascot
A Michigan lawmaker has introduced legislation that would ban the use of the Redskins mascot for public schools in the state. Republican state Sen. Wayne Schmidt of Traverse City serves Michigan's 37th Senate District, which covers the northwest part of the Lower Peninsula and the eastern part of the Upper Peninsula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Qwerty
|8,689
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Sat
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC