Michigan in the running to land Miami grad transfer after visit

Senior Mason Cole, sophomore Ben Bredenson, redshirt senior Patrick Kugler and sophomore Michael Onwenu - from left to right - will most likely start on U-M's front with freshman Caesar Ruiz being the first man off the bench. Rumors are that redshirt sophomore Jon Runyan Jr. and redshirt junior Juwann Bushell- Beatty are currently fighting for that spot, but no man has stood out from the pack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maize N Brew.