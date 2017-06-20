Michigan House Approves Carrying Conc...

Michigan House Approves Carrying Concealed Guns Without Permits

20 hrs ago

Handgun owners would no longer be required to obtain a license with a $100 fee to legally carry their firearm in public. Michigan state House of Representatives on Wednesday approved A legislation allowing gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

