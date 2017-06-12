Michigan governor defends cabinet members charged in Flint

In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder testifies before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing in Washington connected to the Flint drinking water crisis. With two of his own cabinet members facing unprecedented manslaughter or other charges related to a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak that some experts have linked to the municipal water, Snyder is keeping them on the job and defending their names despite calls for their removal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.