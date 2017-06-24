Michigan Football: Same Goals Are Realistic This Season
Although Michigan football is only returning five starers, the same lofty goals of last year are still going to be realistic this season. We had quite a few high expectations for Michigan football heading into the 2016 season, namely that the Wolverines were going to win the Big Ten and go on to make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GMB Wolverine.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|Cassandra_
|8,660
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Fri
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Fri
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC