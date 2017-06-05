Michigan facing a big housing shortag...

Michigan facing a big housing shortage, home builders warn

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Michigan's home builders say they're not keeping up with the demand for housing because there's a shortage of workers, not enough places to build and too many regulations. Those issues are holding back an industry that has not yet recovered from the Great Recession, said leaders of the Home Builders Association of Michigan and the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids at a news conference on Wednesday, June 7. "Though the housing industry has experienced modest growth since the end of the recession, the recovery has been slowed significantly due to policies that hamper housing investment, including lengthy regulatory delays and requirements that are raising costs," said Bob Filka, HBA Michigan CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) Jun 1 Tm Cln 8,628
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) May 31 Wideglide 107
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC