Michigan facing a big housing shortage, home builders warn
Michigan's home builders say they're not keeping up with the demand for housing because there's a shortage of workers, not enough places to build and too many regulations. Those issues are holding back an industry that has not yet recovered from the Great Recession, said leaders of the Home Builders Association of Michigan and the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids at a news conference on Wednesday, June 7. "Though the housing industry has experienced modest growth since the end of the recession, the recovery has been slowed significantly due to policies that hamper housing investment, including lengthy regulatory delays and requirements that are raising costs," said Bob Filka, HBA Michigan CEO.
