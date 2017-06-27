Michigan Counties Damaged by Flooding...

Michigan Counties Damaged by Flooding Begin Recovery Efforts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

Officials and residents of two central Michigan counties that were damaged by severe weather are beginning recovery efforts as floodwaters recede. Isabella and Midland counties experienced flash flooding due to thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 2 min Alt Right Lies 8,706
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story Jun 23 News 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC