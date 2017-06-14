Michigan cleric's YouTube videos allegedly helped radicalize London terrorist, report says
YouTube videos featuring an Islamic cleric from Dearborn allegedly helped to radicalize one of the suspects killed in the last weekend's London Bridge terrorist attack, British media sources reported. According to The Telegraph , a person who knew one of the terrorists claimed the man's extremist views grew after listening to "hate speeches" by the American Islamist Ahmad Musa Jibril.
