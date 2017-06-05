Michigan city gets new library thanks...

Michigan city gets new library thanks to couple

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A city in central Michigan is getting a new $2.8 million library thanks to an unexpected donation from a couple's estate. "We did not know they were going to leave their estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) 10 hr Wideglide 108
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder 10 hr Fit2Serve 3
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) Sat Tm Cln 8,638
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,683,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC