Michigan Basketball Lands Top In-Stat...

Michigan Basketball Lands Top In-State Prospect Brandon Johns

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GMB Wolverine

Brandon Johns, the top in-state prospect in the 2018 class, committed Michigan basketball on Thursday, giving the Wolverines big-time talent. For the first time since 1975, Michigan basketball has landed a player from East Lansing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GMB Wolverine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants 21 hr Wondering 12
Does anyone know Steven Carter? 21 hr Catfish Hunter 1
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) Wed NotSoDivineMsM 8,719
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story Jun 23 News 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC