Michigan Basketball Lands Top In-State Prospect Brandon Johns
Brandon Johns, the top in-state prospect in the 2018 class, committed Michigan basketball on Thursday, giving the Wolverines big-time talent. For the first time since 1975, Michigan basketball has landed a player from East Lansing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GMB Wolverine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|21 hr
|Wondering
|12
|Does anyone know Steven Carter?
|21 hr
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Wed
|NotSoDivineMsM
|8,719
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Jun 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC