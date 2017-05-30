Mich. woman arrested for stealing more than 100 items from graves
A Michigan woman was hauled off to jail after she was accused of robbing the dead to decorate her home. According to police, Lisa Corcoran stole hundreds of items from two different cemeteries in Genesee County earlier this year, MLive reports .
