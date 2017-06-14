Married Couple to Return for 20th Anniversary Taming of the Shrew at Michigan Shakespeare Festival
In the director's chair was internationally-renowned actor/director/playwright John Neville-Andrews. On stage was the first pairing of Janice Waldron and David Blixt, playing opposite each other as Kate and Petruchio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Jun 1
|Tm Cln
|8,628
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Wideglide
|107
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC