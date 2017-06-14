Man accused of robbing 13 y.o. in Dearborn

Dearborn police are asking for the public's help to find the man accused of robbing a 13-year-old girl on May 27. Police say the teen was playing near Michigan and Middlesex that Saturday around 7:30 p.m. when a man walked up to the girl and forcibly stole her phone. Police describe the suspect as a white or Middle Eastern male about 25 to 40 years old with a thin build.

