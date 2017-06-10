Lumbermen's acquires Michigan wood pr...

Lumbermen's acquires Michigan wood products manufacturer

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Lumbermen's has acquired Michigan Prestain , a Wyoming firm that makes pre-finished cedar shingles, cedar siding, fiber cement siding, cedar trim, and other building products. Lumbermen's, a building supply distributor based at 4433 Stafford Ave. SE, will produce and distribute Michigan PreStain products under the "Great American Spaces" brand, according to a press release on Wednesday, June 28. Founded in 1989, Michigan Prestain has about 30 employees working from a 66,000-square foot factory at 3903 Roger B Chaffee Drive SW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 17 hr NotSoDivineMsM 8,719
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants Tue Well 10
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story Jun 23 News 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,360 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC