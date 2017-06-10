Lumbermen's acquires Michigan wood products manufacturer
Lumbermen's has acquired Michigan Prestain , a Wyoming firm that makes pre-finished cedar shingles, cedar siding, fiber cement siding, cedar trim, and other building products. Lumbermen's, a building supply distributor based at 4433 Stafford Ave. SE, will produce and distribute Michigan PreStain products under the "Great American Spaces" brand, according to a press release on Wednesday, June 28. Founded in 1989, Michigan Prestain has about 30 employees working from a 66,000-square foot factory at 3903 Roger B Chaffee Drive SW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|17 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|8,719
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|Tue
|Well
|10
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Jun 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC