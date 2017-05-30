Loons' error leads to West Michigan win

16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

An error by Great Lakes shortstop Gavin Lux led to two unearned runs in the eighth inning, giving West Michigan a 3-2 win Thursday at Dow Diamond. Great Lakes led 2-1 going into the eighth thanks to a two-run homer in the third inning by Errol Robinson, the Los Angeles Dodgers' sixth-round pick in 2016.

