Long-awaited Hilton Gardens Inn opens in West Michigan
The 144-room hotel features on-site dining at the Garden Grille and Bar, a swimming pool shaped like a map of Michigan with an indoor and outdoor hot tub, and an outdoor patio with stone fire table. The 144-room hotel features on-site dining at the Garden Grille and Bar, a swimming pool shaped like a map of Michigan with an indoor and outdoor hot tub, and an outdoor patio with stone fire table.( GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A long-awaited Hilton Garden Inn has opened along East Beltline SE north of Woodland Mall and Western Michigan University's suburban campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Tue
|Spartacus the cra...
|8,658
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC