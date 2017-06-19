Long-awaited Hilton Gardens Inn opens...

Long-awaited Hilton Gardens Inn opens in West Michigan

10 hrs ago

The 144-room hotel features on-site dining at the Garden Grille and Bar, a swimming pool shaped like a map of Michigan with an indoor and outdoor hot tub, and an outdoor patio with stone fire table. The 144-room hotel features on-site dining at the Garden Grille and Bar, a swimming pool shaped like a map of Michigan with an indoor and outdoor hot tub, and an outdoor patio with stone fire table.( GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A long-awaited Hilton Garden Inn has opened along East Beltline SE north of Woodland Mall and Western Michigan University's suburban campus.

Chicago, IL

