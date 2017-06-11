Live Asian carp discovered near Lake ...

Live Asian carp discovered near Lake Michigan

Federal and state officials tell The Associated Press a commercial fisherman netted the silver carp below the T.J. O'Brien Lock and Dam. Silver carp are among four Asian carp species threatening to invade the Great Lakes, where scientists say they could compete with native species and devastate the region's $7 billion fishing industry.

