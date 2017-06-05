Legislature keeps advancing budget despite pension impasse
Lawmakers were poised Tuesday to advance a $55 billion spending plan, despite an impasse with Gov. Rick Snyder over teacher pensions that threatens to break majority Republicans' six-year streak of enacting a budget in June, months before the fiscal year starts. House-Senate conference panels were scheduled to approve funding for universities and community colleges, after excluding Snyder from "target" spending decisions for the first time in his tenure.
