Legislature keeps advancing budget despite pension impasse

Lawmakers were poised Tuesday to advance a $55 billion spending plan, despite an impasse with Gov. Rick Snyder over teacher pensions that threatens to break majority Republicans' six-year streak of enacting a budget in June, months before the fiscal year starts. House-Senate conference panels were scheduled to approve funding for universities and community colleges, after excluding Snyder from "target" spending decisions for the first time in his tenure.

