Legislation taking aim at Michigan 'sanctuary cities' moves forward
The House Local Government Committee voted 7-4 along party lines Wednesday, June 7, to pass House Bills 4105 and 4334, moving them out of committee. The decision came despite a large showing of opposition from immigrant rights advocates and local government representatives, including Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton, both of whom testified before the committee, along with others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Jun 1
|Tm Cln
|8,628
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Wideglide
|107
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC