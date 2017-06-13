Lawmakers urge fight against invasive species in Great Lakes
The importance of the Great Lakes is the focus of a new resolution being introduced in the State Senate today. The bipartisan resolution reads Michigan depends on the Great Lakes for industry and recreation but more than 180 invasive aquatic species have become established in the Great Lakes basin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|Chilli J
|8,641
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Mon
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC