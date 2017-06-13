Lawmakers urge fight against invasive...

Lawmakers urge fight against invasive species in Great Lakes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

The importance of the Great Lakes is the focus of a new resolution being introduced in the State Senate today. The bipartisan resolution reads Michigan depends on the Great Lakes for industry and recreation but more than 180 invasive aquatic species have become established in the Great Lakes basin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 6 hr Chilli J 8,641
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Mon Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC