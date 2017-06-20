K9 Heroes To Be Laid To Rest In Michi...

K9 Heroes To Be Laid To Rest In Michigan War Dog Memorial

Military burials are planned this weekend and next in Lyon Township for a K9 warrior and a dedicated partner. Michigan War Dog Spaulding with the US Army will be interred on Saturday at noon with full military honors at the Michigan War Dog Memorial on Milford Road.

