K9 Heroes To Be Laid To Rest In Michigan War Dog Memorial
Military burials are planned this weekend and next in Lyon Township for a K9 warrior and a dedicated partner. Michigan War Dog Spaulding with the US Army will be interred on Saturday at noon with full military honors at the Michigan War Dog Memorial on Milford Road.
