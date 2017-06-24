A live Asian carp was caught beyond electronic barriers meant to keep the invasive species out of the Great Lakes, just 9 miles from Lake Michigan, officials say. Invasive Asian carp near Lake Michigan must be a 'wake-up call,' lawmakers say A live Asian carp was caught beyond electronic barriers meant to keep the invasive species out of the Great Lakes, just 9 miles from Lake Michigan, officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.