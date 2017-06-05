House panel passes legislation prohibiting sanctuary cities
Legislation passed in a Michigan House committee aims to prohibit cities from becoming "sanctuary cities" that don't cooperate with immigration authorities and punish those that do. The House Local Government Committee sent bills to the full House that would prohibit cities and counties from becoming sanctuary cities and force them to cooperate with federal officials on matters concerning immigration.
