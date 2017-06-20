Home Builders of Western Michigan hos...

Home Builders of Western Michigan host 27th Annual Spring Parade of Homes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The 27th Annual Spring Parade of Homes, which started Friday and continues through June 17, features 25 newly built homes as well as a look at the Hospital Hospitality House of Southwest Michigan, a project of the Home Builders Association. A home-away-from-home for families with a member receiving treatment at one of the local hospitals, it is under construction at 1800 Henson Ave. But its rooms are available to see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 4 hr Tm Cln 8,638
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) May 31 Wideglide 107
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC