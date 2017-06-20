Home Builders of Western Michigan host 27th Annual Spring Parade of Homes
The 27th Annual Spring Parade of Homes, which started Friday and continues through June 17, features 25 newly built homes as well as a look at the Hospital Hospitality House of Southwest Michigan, a project of the Home Builders Association. A home-away-from-home for families with a member receiving treatment at one of the local hospitals, it is under construction at 1800 Henson Ave. But its rooms are available to see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|8,638
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Wideglide
|107
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC