Full recovery expected for Michigan native injured in baseball field shooting
Michigan native Matt Mika, one of five people injured during last week's shooting at the Republican team's Congressional baseball practice, is expected to make a full recovery, his family reports. In a statement released Saturday, Mika's family said he has undergone additional surgery with positive results and would remain in the ICU at George Washington University Hospital at least through the weekend.
