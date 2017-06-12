Former Mid-Michigan Woman Loses Arm In Shark Attack [VIDEO]
Former Midland County resident, Tiffany Johnson was snorkeling in the Bahamas when a shark came around. A Tiger shark in the area went on the attack and ended up taking half of Tiffany's arm.
