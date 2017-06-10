FEMA will help assess flood damage in...

FEMA will help assess flood damage in 4 mid-Michigan counties

FEMA will soon take part in a joint preliminary damage assessment of four Michigan counties hard hit by flooding this month. Gov. Rick Snyder asked federal disaster officials to assist with a review of damage and response costs to flooding in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties.

