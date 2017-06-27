Fascinating display for tourists in Sault Michigan

Not everyone has the time or money for travel to far away places this summer, but folks from Sault, Ontario looking for a change of scenery and a fascinating look at the history of the Great Lakes need not look any farther than Sault, Michigan's Museum Ship Valley Camp. The U.S. vessel, a former freighter which sailed the Great Lakes for 49 years before its conversion into a museum ship, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017.

