Family: Michigan native injured in baseball shooting released from hospital
The Michigan native who was shot last week during practice for a congressional baseball game has been released from the hospital, his family says. Matt Mika, 38, was shot multiple times in the chest and arms in the June 14 incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|12 hr
|Tm Cln
|8,659
|Is he single
|17 hr
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|18 hr
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC