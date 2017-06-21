The University of Michigan will launch a driverless shuttle service on campus beginning this fall, giving the school another piece of technology that will keep it at the forefront of autonomous vehicle research. Driverless shuttle service to launch at University of Michigan The University of Michigan will launch a driverless shuttle service on campus beginning this fall, giving the school another piece of technology that will keep it at the forefront of autonomous vehicle research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.